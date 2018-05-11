Youngsters pictured laughing after killing

Media player
Youngsters pictured laughing after Liam Hunt killing
CCTV shows five young people on their way to and from the scene of 17-year-old Liam Hunt's murder in Northampton.
11 May 2018
