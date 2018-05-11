Dashcam captures 'sleeping' driver crash
A14 dashcam captures 'sleeping' driver crash

A dashcam has captured the moment a van driver thought to be sleeping at the wheel careered into the back of a lorry.

Dan Davies captured the crash in Northamptonshire on Thursday evening, where the driver miraculously left the scene with just minor injuries.

