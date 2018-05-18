Town ready for club's Wembley debut
Brackley prepares for football club's Wembley debut

The town of Brackley in Northamptonshire is preparing for its football club's first visit to Wembley.

Sixth-tier Brackley Town side face Bromley in the Buildbase FA Trophy final on Sunday.

  • 18 May 2018
