Extinct butterfly returns to England
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Butterfly extinct in England since 1976 makes return

A butterfly that became extinct in England more than 40 years ago has been reintroduced to the English countryside.

More than 40 chequered skipper butterflies were collected in Belgium and released in a secret location in Rockingham Forest, Northamptonshire.

  • 25 May 2018
Go to next video: Butterfly numbers decline again in UK