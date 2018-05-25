Extinct butterfly returns to England

Media player
Butterfly extinct in England since 1976 makes return
A butterfly that became extinct in England more than 40 years ago has been reintroduced to the English countryside.
More than 40 chequered skipper butterflies were collected in Belgium and released in a secret location in Rockingham Forest, Northamptonshire.
25 May 2018
