Murdered Nottinghamshire couple 'kept to themselves'

Video

The former neighbour of a couple found buried in the garden of a Nottinghamshire property said he was "extremely shattered and gutted" about the deaths.

The couple, William and Patricia Wycherley of Forest Town, were last seen by neighbours in 1998. Their former home was searched on 10 October after a tip-off.

Their remains were found buried in the garden and appear to have been there for some time.

Jo Healey spoke to Brett Wilson, who lived next door to the couple in the 1980s and 1990s.