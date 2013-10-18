'Mixed emotions' over Nottinghamshire tram bridge

Video

A footbridge has been officially opened at a level crossing in Nottinghamshire where three people have been killed in recent years.

Lindsey Inger, 13, was killed by a tram in November. A woman and her grandson were killed at the Moor Bridge crossing, in Nottinghamshire, in 2008.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer said he had mixed emotions because the deaths had led to the bridge's opening.

Carol Hinds reports for East Midlands Today.