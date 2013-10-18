Video
Robots may help children with learning difficulties
Humanoid robots could help improve the education of children with learning difficulties, a study has found.
Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham carried out the research with pupils from the city's Oak Field School and Sports College.
BBC East Midlands Today's Simon Ward spoke to Professor David Brown at Nottingham Trent University, Professor Penny Standen at the University of Nottingham and student Michael Hibbert.
