Titanic hero Harold Cottam honoured with blue plaque

The young telegraphist who picked up the Titanic's distress call, has been honoured with a plaque in the Nottinghamshire village where he lived.

Harold Cottam, 21, a wireless operator aboard the passenger liner RMS Carpathia, was off duty when he picked up the call on 15 April 1912.

The blue plaque was unveiled by Cottam's granddaughter Wendy Gell at the Ship Inn in Lowdham on Saturday.

BBC East Midlands Today's Carol Hinds spoke to maritime historian Graham Anthony and Mr Cottam's relatives Nichola Gell, Carol Wauchope and Wendy Gell.