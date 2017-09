Video

A new appeal into the unsolved murder of a man killed outside a Nottingham pub more than 50 years ago has had an "amazing" response, police have said.

Landlord George Wilson was found dead outside the Fox and Grapes, known as the Pretty Windows pub, in Southwell Road, Sneinton, on 8 September 1963.

Det Ch Insp Tony Heydon said he had had calls from 30 individuals offering information on the case.