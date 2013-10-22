Moor Bridge: MPs hear of level crossing 'mistakes'

Video

Rail bosses have been accused of negligence and letting commercial considerations influence safety at a level crossing in Nottinghamshire where three people died.

The allegations were made at a hearing of the Transport Select Committee of MPs, relating to the Moor Bridge crossing in Bestwood.

Laurence Hoggart, the widow of Jean Hoggart who died at the crossing in 2008, and retired senior British Rail manager Peter Rayner both said inaction had cost lives.

Network Rail will give evidence before the committee in November.