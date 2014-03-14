Video

A man has been arrested after a 10-hour armed siege at a snooker hall in Nottinghamshire.

Police spent hours negotiating with the man at the Spot On Snooker Club in Hucknall, before entering at about 00:40 GMT and arresting him.

Two women who were thought to be hiding in the club had emerged unharmed after about seven hours.

A 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, police said.