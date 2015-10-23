Journalist left TV to make YouTube videos

Video

Former television journalist Becky Sheeran has been talking about making a career from YouTube.

Miss Sheeran, from Nottinghamshire, worked in television for two years but eventually left to concentrate on YouTube full-time, making videos about beauty products and her everyday life.

She didn't get recognised from TV but gets recognised from YouTube all the time.

"Now it happens most times I go into town, especially if I'm in a shopping centre, it always happens on a Saturday because there are always women there," she said.