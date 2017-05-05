Video
'Bionic' woman looks back 10 years on
Despite devastating injuries from a riding accident, Claire Lomas has achieved a huge amount.
It is 10 years since the accident that changed the life of Claire Lomas, from Leicestershire.
She was thrown off her horse and into a tree during the Osbaston Horse Trials and severely damaged her spine.
Since then she has walked the London Marathon wearing a robotic suit, hand-cycled across the country, raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity and been appointed MBE.
