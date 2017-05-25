Car's wrong way dual carriageway journey

Video

A driver has spoken of his shock after witnessing a car driving down the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

Richard Hayes's dashcam captured the incident, which took place at about 12:45 BST on Wednesday, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

He said: "I saw the car on the wrong side of the road and I was in complete shock. I tried to wave him down [to highlight he was going the wrong way] but he blanked me."

Nottinghamshire Police has said its enquiries into the incident are ongoing.