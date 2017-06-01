Cyclist films video of car near-miss

Video

A cyclist who filmed a near-miss with a car says the police asked him to "go away" when he reported it to them.

The car narrowly missed Jonathan Hunt as it drove into the bus and cycle lane on Carlton Road, in Sneinton, Nottingham, at 08:45 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt said it was "upsetting" that Nottinghamshire Police were not doing anything about it as other forces have been campaigning for vulnerable cyclists.

After being contacted by the BBC, Nottinghamshire Police said it will investigate the incident.