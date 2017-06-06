Burns girl demonstrates 'stop, drop and roll'

Video

A girl who suffered 32% burns when a spark from a fireplace set alight her dress wants to raise awareness among other children.

Adanae Liburd-Graham was wearing a normal cotton dress when the accident happened on Christmas Day 2015.

Adanae, now nine, from Arnold in Nottinghamshire, said people should "stop, drop and roll" if an item of their clothing catches fire.

Her mother, Nicola Liburd, also wants to raise awareness that children's day clothes are not made from flame retardant materials, unlike nightwear.