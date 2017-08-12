The ancient game of ringing the bull

Video

Ringing the bull is a traditional pub game in which players try to attach a ring suspended on a rope from the ceiling on to a hook, traditionally a bull's horn.

One place in England it is played - by local "Jedi masters" - is the Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem in Nottingham, which claims to be the oldest inn in England.

Ringing the bull, which has been played for several centuries, is also found in parts of the United States.