Video
Taxi driver tackles two armed robbers in Warsop
Dashcam footage has captured the dramatic moment a taxi driver tackled two armed robbers at a petrol garage in Nottinghamshire.
The driver's intervention at the Castelle Service Station in Warsop on August 5 meant one robber left behind a trainer, baseball cap and an imitation firearm.
As a result, police were able to forensically link the robber via the DNA left on the trainer and cap.
Two men have now been jailed for a combined 10 years and six months.
Nottinghamshire Police has commended the driver for his "brave actions".
-
10 Oct 2017
- From the section Nottingham