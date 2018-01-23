Video

A police community support officer (PCSO) "made the day" of a 93-year-old theft victim - by playing him one of his favourite piano pieces.

PCSO Craig Bull, from Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, played a nocturne by Chopin for the pensioner during a routine visit to his home.

The PCSO commented on Facebook that the piece was also his late grandmother's favourite.

The original footage has so far been shared more than 2,300 times and attracted 372,000 views on the social media platform.