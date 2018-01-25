Fitness guru Mr Motivator is back
Video

The 1990s fitness icon Mr Motivator has returned to inspire people to get active in Nottingham.

He led a group exercise session at Nottingham Trent University on Wednesday as part of a wellness week organised by local businesses.

