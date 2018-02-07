Boy's tinnitus 'noisier than a fire alarm'

Video

A charity has said that as many as one in 30 children could be suffering from undiagnosed tinnitus.

About a year ago, George Heath, 10, from Nottinghamshire, was hearing strange noises and getting headaches.

His parents were told he had tinnitus, when sounds come from inside the body rather than from outside.

The British Tinnitus Association are working with teachers and parents to understand and manage the condition in youngsters.