Watch: Conman's voice actor session

A convicted conman has reappeared with a new scam, a BBC investigation has learned.

Carl Mould, 52, from Nottingham, was jailed in 2013 for duping elderly and vulnerable people out of £70,000 for mobility aids.

Now posing as voice actor Edward C Harwell, Mould claims to be able to help people "make thousands" by becoming narrators for audiobooks.

BBC journalist Simon Hare posed as a budding actor to see exactly what Mould was up to.

