Putting baby's heart back inside her body

Video

A baby who was born with her heart outside her chest has now had surgery to put it back inside her body.

Vanellope Wilkins, from Nottingham, now three months old, is the first baby in the UK to survive the rare condition.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 March on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.