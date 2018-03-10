Media player
Student asked to Mansfield leave bar over turban
A student says he felt "victimised" after being asked to leave a bar because he was wearing a turban.
Student Amrik Singh was told that Rush in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, had a "no headwear" policy.
Mr Singh recorded himself saying his turban is a religious requirement and is then asked: "I didn't think you were allowed to drink anyway".
