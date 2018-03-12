Video

Six-year-old Miso had to flee Syria when she was only a few months old as "the buildings started to fall".

Her family came to Nottinghamshire as part of the government's refugee resettlement programme two years ago.

Miso said she wanted the civil war to end so she could go home to see the rest of her family.

See more on BBC Inside Out East Midlands on Monday 12 March at 19:30.