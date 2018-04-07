Quakers silent podcast 'makes history'

Video

A group of Quakers in Nottingham are believed to have made history after releasing a 30-minute "silent" podcast.

In the February episode of the Young Quaker Podcast, recorded at the city's Friends Meeting House, listeners hear a ticking clock, deep breaths and the occasional shuffle.

It is thought to be the first time ever that a Quaker meeting for worship has been recorded and broadcast in its entirety.

Quakers are members of a group with Christian roots that began in England in the 1650s.