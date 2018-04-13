Husband 'devastated' by wife's murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Husband 'devastated' by convicted murderer killing wife
A man has described seeing his wife alive for the final time before she was killed by a convicted murderer.
Chris Scott, believes his wife Janet would still be alive if the probation service had acted on warnings and sent Simon Mellors back to prison.
Mellors, from Nottingham, murdered his former partner Pearl Black in 1999, then killed Mrs Scott after being released from prison on licence.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-43753868/husband-devastated-by-convicted-murderer-killing-wifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window