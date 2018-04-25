Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nottingham Trent University student heard 'racist chanting'
A video of apparent racist slurs shouted in university accommodation has led to two people facing charges in court.
Rufaro Chisango, a Nottingham Trent University student, alleges people outside her room were chanting "we hate the blacks".
Joe Tivnan, 18, from Birmingham, and Lauren Leigh, 18, from Nottingham, will answer charges of racially or religiously aggravated harassment in May.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-43892514/nottingham-trent-university-student-heard-racist-chantingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window