Video

A video of apparent racist slurs shouted in university accommodation has led to two people facing charges in court.

Rufaro Chisango, a Nottingham Trent University student, alleges people outside her room were chanting "we hate the blacks".

Joe Tivnan, 18, from Birmingham, and Lauren Leigh, 18, from Nottingham, will answer charges of racially or religiously aggravated harassment in May.