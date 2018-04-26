'I left for meal and came home blind'

Video

A woman says she was left blind after suffering an eye stroke on her way home from a meal.

Carol Hiscock, 62, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, has never been able to see out of her left eye but also lost sight in her right eye on 3 March last year.

Her daughter Amy has cerebral palsy and Carol has been her carer since she was born.

They now look after one another, with Amy commenting that her "mum's the muscles and I'm the eyes".