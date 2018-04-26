'I left for meal and came home blind'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newark mother went out for meal and came home blind
A woman says she was left blind after suffering an eye stroke on her way home from a meal.
Carol Hiscock, 62, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, has never been able to see out of her left eye but also lost sight in her right eye on 3 March last year.
Her daughter Amy has cerebral palsy and Carol has been her carer since she was born.
They now look after one another, with Amy commenting that her "mum's the muscles and I'm the eyes".
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-43912317/newark-mother-went-out-for-meal-and-came-home-blindRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window