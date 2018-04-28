Video

Nottingham's largest cave system, which lies hidden beneath the city streets, is to be opened up for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Peel Street caves, also known as Rouse's Mine, were carved out in the 18th Century to provide sand for the glassworks industry.

They will be opened to the public as part of Nottingham City Council's Festival of Caves on 11 to 13 May.