Girls admitted to hospital after swallowing 'piercings'
Three teenagers have been admitted to hospital with abdominal complications after swallowing fake tongue piercings.

Two of the girls, from Nottinghamshire, have required major bowel surgery to remove the magnetic parts.

  • 18 May 2018