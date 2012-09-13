Media player
Oxfordshire theatres finding ways to survive
In an age of cuts in local authority and Arts Council funding, small theatres in Oxfordshire are struggling to survive.
To remain in business many are putting on extra productions and generating funds from other sources.
13 Sep 2012
