Oxford's Magdalen College student dies after fall

A 21-year-old student has died after "accidentally falling" at the college where he was studying.

Conor Robinson, a second year English student at the University of Oxford's Magdalen College, suffered a head injury during the fall on Friday.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said it was investigating the death of Mr Robinson, from County Durham, but was not treating it as suspicious.