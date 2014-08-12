Out of the Blue group
Oxford students' Shakira tribute goes viral

An all-male Oxford university choir have seen their charity cover version of a medley of Shakira hits watched more than four million times on Youtube.

Out of the Blue's video, which was posted three weeks ago, went viral after it was tweeted by the pop star last month.

Proceeds from the song are going to Helen & Douglas House Children's Hospice.

