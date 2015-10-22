Carmel College sex abuse: Victim speaks of childhood ordeal

Video

A victim of a teacher who groomed and sexually abused boys at a prestigious boarding school has spoken to BBC News about his ordeal.

Peter Gluckstein, 56, was abused by Trevor Bolton, 77, over a period of about three years from the age of 11 at the former Carmel College in Oxfordshire.

Bolton was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of a string of indecent assaults on his pupils at the mainly Jewish school, which closed in 1997.

Mr Gluckstein said he hoped the jury's verdict would give him "a greater sense of closure".