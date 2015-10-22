Carmel College sex abuse: Teacher 'made me feel special'

Video

A victim of a teacher who groomed and sexually abused boys at a prestigious Jewish boarding school has spoken to BBC News about his ordeal.

Stephen Raynor-Endelman, 53, was groomed by Trevor Bolton, 77, from the age of 11 at Carmel College in Oxfordshire.

Bolton was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of a string of indecent assaults on pupils.

Mr Raynor-Endelman said he would be envied by other boys when the teacher would invite him to sit next to him in the classroom.