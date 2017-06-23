Rose Finn-Kelcey: Posthumous exhibition of 'handstand' artist

Video

An exhibition of work by an influential artist is due to open at Modern Art Oxford.

The posthumous exhibition will feature Restless Image - part of the Tate collection - which shows Rose doing a handstand on Dungeness beach in Kent.

The picture is also part of International Handstand Day, which aims to raise funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Rose died of the illness in 2014.

The exhibition opens on 14 July.