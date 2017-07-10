Woman finishes third 10k in year after rare cancer

Video

A women has completed a third organised run in a year despite a rare cancer that led to part of her hip being used to replace her jaw.

On Sunday, Chris Palfrey completed her third 10 kilometre race this year, finishing the Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Oxford in 59 minutes.

Ms Palfrey, 39, from Witney, underwent 12 hours of surgery to her face after developing adenoid cystic carcinoma, in 2012.

She said she knows her cancer will return but is determined to be make the most of life: "You have a choice when you are in my situation; to either live your life or live your cancer and I choose life."