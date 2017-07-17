Video
Police dashcam captures 127mph chase through Hampshire
Police dashcam footage shows a drunken driver being chase at speeds of up 127mph by police.
Three officers were injured and two police cars written off when Martin Ralfs crashed into a roadblock on the M27 in Hampshire in April.
The 58-year-old, from Southampton, was jailed for two years for dangerous driving, drinking and driving, failing to stop and breaches of a restraining order.
Southampton Crown Court heard he had become depressed over a failed relationship.
