Oxford City Council threatens homeless with £2.5k fine over bags

Homeless people who keep their possessions in doorways in Oxford have been warned they face fines of up to £2,500.

Notices have been attached to piles of bags in Oxford city centre which belong to people sleeping rough.

Green Party councillor David Thomas said it was an "outrageous" bid to "intimidate" the homeless.

Oxford City Council said the bags posed a hazard by blocking fire exits and lockers were available to those who sought help.