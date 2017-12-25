I visit George Michael every week

Video

A year after the death of pop star George Michael, his fans are still visiting his home in Oxfordshire.

The singer died, aged 53, on Christmas Day 2016 at his home in Goring-on-Thames.

Annette McHail from Aylesbury makes the 30-mile journey every Wednesday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.