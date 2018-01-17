The dad who gave son his kidney

Video

Simon Pont flew to the UK from his home in Canada to give his son Robert a very special gift for Christmas - one of his own healthy kidneys.

Robert's diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) came out of the blue.

At the age of 27, living and working in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, and having felt reasonably healthy, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 CKD in 2012.

The transplant took place at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.