Lost tortoise found 350yd away after six months
An escaped tortoise, which went missing for six months, has been found just 350yd (320m) from home having crossed a busy road.
Nine-year-old Tallulah was relaxing in her Oxford garden last July when she "scarpered" through a foxhole.
She then crossed busy Gipsy Lane and endured two falls of snow before being found at Cheney School opposite.
Tallulah, who was microchipped, is now recovering at a local vets.
27 Jan 2018
