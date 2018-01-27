Video

An escaped tortoise, which went missing for six months, has been found just 350yd (320m) from home having crossed a busy road.

Nine-year-old Tallulah was relaxing in her Oxford garden last July when she "scarpered" through a foxhole.

She then crossed busy Gipsy Lane and endured two falls of snow before being found at Cheney School opposite.

Tallulah, who was microchipped, is now recovering at a local vets.