Don warns of Oxford 'peer pressure'

Oxford Uni don says 'peer pressure' is stifling debate
"Informal peer pressure" is being used to stifle debate about controversial historical topics at Oxford, a university professor has claimed.
Professor Nigel Biggar said junior academics told him they could not share opinions challenging "orthodox views" on topics like imperialism.
He said it might be "dangerous" because they may find themselves "penalised" when it came to jobs or exams.
Oxford's Faculty of History said diverse views were encouraged.
02 Feb 2018
