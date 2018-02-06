Life on the road: One man and his horse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Life on the road: One man and his horse

John lives the life of a nomad, travelling the country in his wagon pulled by his horse, Barney.

He rejected the "rat race" when he was 16, and is still living the life 24 years later.

  • 06 Feb 2018
  • From the section Oxford