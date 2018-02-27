Lord Lucan's top hat among auction items

Video

Property belonging to the notorious Lord Lucan is going on sale at an auction in Oxfordshire.

Lots include a top hat and ermine cloak - with some pre-bids already 10 times the estimated value.

Lord Lucan vanished after the body of Sandra Rivett, nanny to his three children, was found at the family home at 46 Lower Belgrave Street, central London, on 7 November 1974.

Lady Lucan was also attacked but managed to escape. The items are being sold after her death last year.