Fibromyalgia: 'Pole dancing helped my pain'
Lucy Cropper has fibromyalgia, a condition which causes pain all over her body.

At times it was so excruciating she could barely move - until she found pole dancing gave her much-needed relief.

She now teaches classes in Witney, Oxfordshire.

  • 17 Mar 2018