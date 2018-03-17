Media player
Fibromyalgia: 'Pole dancing helped my pain'
Lucy Cropper has fibromyalgia, a condition which causes pain all over her body.
At times it was so excruciating she could barely move - until she found pole dancing gave her much-needed relief.
She now teaches classes in Witney, Oxfordshire.
17 Mar 2018
