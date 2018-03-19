Media player
Signs in Didcot point to Narnia, Gotham City and Middle Earth
Fictional worlds such as Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland have mysteriously appeared on road signs in Oxfordshire.
The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.
The fantasy locations were recently added to five signs along the A4130 in Oxfordshire.
