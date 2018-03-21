Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Didcot's Narnia and Middle Earth sign-changer found
A prankster who added Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland to road signs in Didcot said he had wanted to change perceptions of the Oxfordshire town.
The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.
Oxfordshire County Council has now started to remove them to prevent drivers becoming distracted.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-43491994/didcot-s-narnia-and-middle-earth-sign-changer-foundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window